Azad Rahimov: During the European games ban on weddings and funeral ceremonies will not be applied

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ "During the I European games ban on weddings and funeral ceremonies will not be applied". Report informs, said CEO of the operating company I European games "Baku-2015", the Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov in an interview with reporters.

The minister said that during the I European games "Baku-2015" ban on such events will not be applied. "Who wants, can make a wedding, and if someone is in mourning, can pitch a tent"

I European games will be held in Baku on June 12-28.