Azad Rahimov: Despite difficult economic situation in the world, preparation for I European games going according to plan

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ Despite the difficult economic situation in the world, preparation for the I European games is going according to plan. Report informs citing the Tass, Minister of Youth and Sports Minister, Minister of Youth and Sports Minister, Chief Executive Officer of the Organizing Committee of the European game Baku-2015 Azad Rahimov said that today at a press conference in Moscow, Report informs citing the TASS.

According to him, separate media village has been constructed in Baku for the journalist who will cover the Games, temporary kitchen to be built to provide food for them.

12,000 volunteers selected from 20,000 applicants will be involved during the Games. Basically they will be students of Azerbaijani universities.

The cultural program offers for the guests of Baku a lot of events in theaters, museums, which will work all the 17 days till the end of Games, Rahimov assured.

The program of the first European Games will include competitions in 20 sports, 16 of them - Olympic.

In total there will be played 239 sets of medals.