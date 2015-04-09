Azad Rahimov: "All facilities for the I European Games will be put into use by end of April"

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Today BEGOC employs 1,500 people. Most of them are local, and 500are foreign experts. With their help and assistance, for the first time in the history of Europe and the world's first European Games will be held in Baku." Report informs, the Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov said in his speech at the reporting conference of teams due to preparation for the I European Games in Baku this year.

The Minister stated that, the I European Games are major event in the history of European games: "Too many works were done during 2 years. All facilities for the I European Games will be put into use by the end of April. "

According to A.Rahimov, Baku-2015 will involve 17-18 thousand volunteers, 5,000 of them will participate on the opening and closing ceremonies.

The Minister also stressed, the main goal is to win medals at these games.