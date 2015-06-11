Atletico Madrid players get behind Baku 2015 - VIDEO

Baku. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/ Having worn the Baku 2015 logo on their shirts since the start of 2015, the stars of Atletico Madrid have once again put their weight behind the inaugural European Games with messages of support for their national teams and fans.

Report informs, some of the Spanish club's biggest players stepped up, including striker Fernando Torres, Portugal's Tiago, Turkey's Arda Turan, French striker Antoine Griezmann and Slovenian Jan Oblak, as well as coach Diego Pablo Simeone, showing just how much of an impact the Games will have on European sport.