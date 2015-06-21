Athletics competitions at Baku-2015 start today

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ Athletics competitions of the First European Games Baku-2015 start today.

Report informs, 18 Azerbaijani athletes will compete in the first day.

There are 10 female and 8 male athletes.

The men's 100 meters, 400 meters, 1,500 meters, 5,000 meters, men's 400 meters hurdles, men's high jump, men's long jump, men's shot put, men's hammer throw, men's 4 x 100 m relay, men's 4 x 400 m relay, women's 100 m, 400 m, 800 m, 3000 m, women's 3000m steeplechase, women's 400m hurdles, women's pole vault, women's triple jump, women's discus throw, women's javelin throw, women's 4 x 100m relay are to be held today.

The athletics competitions will start today and will continue for 2 days. Medal races will be held on June 22.