Athletes will compete for 11 sets of medals at Baku 2015 today

Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ Eleven sets of medals will be at stake on Friday, the seventh competition day of the First European Games in Baku, with athletes competing in Archery, Beach Volleyball, Boxing, Diving, Gymnastics Acrobatic, Gymnastics Aerobic, Gymnastics Rhythmic, Shooting, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Trampoline, Volleyball and Water Polo.

Report informs, champions will be determined in Diving, Gymnastics Acrobatic, Gymnastics Rhythmic, Shooting, Table Tennis and Taekwondo.

The Individual All-Around Final in Gymnastics Rhythmic will start at 08:00 a.m.

At 08:00 a.m. and 10:50 a.m., Women's Group All-Around Final and Mixed Pair All-Around Final will begin in Gymnastics Acrobatic.

Final competitions in Shooting are scheduled for 09:45 a.m. and 15:00 (Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Finals and Men's Double Trap Finals).

In Table Tennis, Women's Singles Finals will begin at 14:30 and Men's Singles Finals at 17:00.

In Diving, Men's Synchronised 3m Springboard Final will start at 17:00 and Women's 1m Springboard Final at 18:25.

Taekwondo will see Women's +67kg Bronze Medal Finals at 19:15, Men's +80kg Bronze Medal Finals at 19:30, Women's +67kg Gold Medal Final at 20:15 and Men's +80kg Gold Medal Final at 20:30.

Russia’s women’s national volleyball team will start its Pool B match with the German team at 20:00.

The First European Games are held in the Azerbaijani capital Baku on June 12-28, with athletes competing for 253 sets of medals in 20 sports.