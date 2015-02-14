At least 20 Heads of States to visit First European Games in Baku

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ About 20 Heads of State will visit Baku due to the first European Games to be held in the capital of Azerbaijan on June 12-28, Minister of Youth and Sports Minister, Chief Executive Officer of the Organizing Committee of the European game Baku-2015 Azad Rahimov said that today at a press conference in Moscow, Report informs citing the TASS.

"Athletes from 50 European countries will participate in the Games in Baku"б -Rahimov said. "According to our preliminary estimates heads of at least 20 states will come on the opening and closing ceremonies of the Games, as well as the competition itself. Till now the Duke of Luxembourg, Prince Albert II of Monaco confirmed their visits".

According to Rahimov, opening and closing ceremonies of the Games, will be inspired by the legacy of the Azerbaijani culture. "But it's the only thing I can tell you. Everything else should be kept secret",- the Minister said.

Presentation of the Games has been held in many countries. Before the competition it is also planned to be held in Rome, Budapest and London. In Moscow, the presentation of the Games will be held during the week of Azerbaijan.