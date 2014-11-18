Assistant to President of Belarus arrives in Baku

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ Delegation led by Assistant to the President of Belarus on Sport Maxim Ryzhenkova will arrive in Baku on November 20.

Report was told in Belarusian Embassy in Azerbaijan, delegation will take part in the work of the 43rd session of the European Olympic Committee, which will take place on November 21-22 in Baku.

The delegation will also include Sports Minister Alexander Shamko, Olympic champion in 2004 Julia Nesterenko, and governance of mayor's office of Minsk.

The visit will last until November 22.

The embassy also said that today the head of the National Olympic Committee of Belarus Georgy Katulin will arrive in Baku.