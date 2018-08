Armenian wrestler defeated in Baku

14 June, 2015 13:04

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ At Baku 2015 wrestling competitions German athlete Maash Mathias met with French sportsman Artak Margaryan. Report informs, on the third day of the Games in 66 kg Greco-Roman wrestling competitions Mathias won Margaryan 4: 1. Artak Margaryan, representing France is Armenian by origin.