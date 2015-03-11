Armenian Minister of Sport endorsed decision on participation of Armenian athletes in Games of Baku-2015

Baku. 11 March . REPORT.AZ/ Non-participation of Armenian athletes in the I European Games in Baku would damage the image and sports biography of Armenia on the world sports arenas.Report informs referring to the Armenian media, it was stated by the Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs of Armenia Gabriel Ghazaryan.

Minister endorsed the decision of the Executive Committee of the National Olympic Committee of Armenia on the participation of Armenian athletes in the I European Games in Baku, and noted that the national sports federations must continue to prepare athletes for the Games.

Kazarian also stressed the importance of the fact that Armenian athletes were given security guarantees by the leaders of the International and European Olympic Committees.

The first ever European games, which will continue to be held every four years, will be held in Baku from 12 to 28 June.During the competition 253 sets of medals will be played in 20 sports, 11 of which will be held on the selection of the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. It is expected that the competition will be attended by more than six thousand athletes from all over the continent.