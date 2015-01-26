Armenian minister: "I believe we should participate in Baku-2015 Games"

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Gabriel Ghazaryan told about the participation in European Games to be held in Baku. Report informs citing Armenian media, the minister says, Armenia will have a quite big test.

"2015 will be hard year for the entire sport world and especially for the wrestling", he said and added that, International Olympic Committee and European Olympic Committee have promised to ensure safety: " I believe we should participate in Baku-2015 Games. International Olympic Committee and European Olympic Committee have promised to ensure safety. Preliminary works are being conducted, though the official statement will be made later".

I European Games to be held from June 12 up to June 28 in Baku.