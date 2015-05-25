Armenian TV to broadcast Baku-2015 European Games

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ Armenia TV got the right to broadcast Baku-2015 first European Games.

Report informs that Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports, Chief Executive Officer of the Operating Committee Azad Rahimov said it in his interview with "EurActiv" publication.

A.Rahimov stated that neither Armenia, nor any other country discussed the issue on boycotting "Baku-2015" or not to participate in the Games: "Approximately 6 200 athletes will arrive in Azerbaijan. They will be accompanied by 3 000 members of the delegation."

According to the minister, the sport is not politics. However, sporting events attract many people's attention: "Various organizations, especially non-governmental organizations are trying to draw attention to certain problems. It occurred in 2014 Sochi Winter, 2008 Beijing and even in 2012 London Summer Olympic Games. A lot of protests were held in London due to the relocation of people's homes and the destruction of the buildings. It is a normal process. However, calls for a boycott of the Games is incredible. Because this event is a very good opportunity to unify the peoples. This friendly festival promotes healthy lifestyle and holiday of people."

"Baku-2015" First European Games will take place on June 12-28.