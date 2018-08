Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Archery competition starts in Baku-2015.

Report informs, the competition will last 7 days, at the end athletes will be awarded with five sets of medals.

Alexander Kopnin, Roman Vengerov, Thomas Senyuk, Yaylagyul Ramazanova, Nurlan Valiyev and Olga Senyuk will present Azerbaijan at the event.