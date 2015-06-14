Another 25 Azerbaijani athletes to compete in Baku 2015 today

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ On third day of Baku 2015 another 25 Azerbaijani athletes and 2 teams will start competing in Baku 2015 today.

"Report" informs, representatives of the country will compete in wrestling, rowing, gymnastics, karate, synchronized swimming, table tennis and triathlon and as a team in water polo and volleyball.

Ekaterina Valyulina and Tatiana Nikitina will compete in synchronized swimming. Female Swimmers will demonstrate their skills at 09 00. Male triathlon races will start at 12: 30.

Rostyslav Pevtsov and Alexander Yatcenko will represent Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan will compete with Hungary in water polo at 18:45 and with Finland in Men's Volleyball at 16:30.