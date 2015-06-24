Amount of doping tests taken at the I European Games released

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ At the moment, 1400 doping tests taken from members of the Baku-2015 the I European games.

Report was told by the Head of the Sector fighting against doping of Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, officer of the World Anti-Doping Agency Irada Rustamzadeh.

According to her, the control was carried out before, during and after the competition.

I.Rustamzadeh noted that the tests sent to laboratories in Moscow and Vienna.

According to the official representative of the Ministry, the results will be ready within a day: there was only one case of anti-doping rule violations. On June 13 analysis of urine test results of Albanian boxer Rehildo Zeneli show furosemide which is prohibited to use.19-year-old athlete removed from the competition.In the case of a repetition of the same, we will be informed in a single day. "

I European games involving more than 6,000 athletes will end on June 28.