Ambassador of State of Palestine: I European Games in Baku is a testimony of dynamic progress of Azerbaijan

Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ Organization of the I European Games in Baku is an evidence of the dynamic development of Azerbaijan.

The Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Azerbaijan Nasser Abdel Kareem said in his interview with Report News Agency.

The Ambassador said, the decision to hold the I European Games in Azerbaijan is also a testimony of success of leadership of the country, of development and success of whole country: "Azerbaijan managed to host other international important functions and he always managed to do it brilliantly. I am sure that the European games in Azerbaijan is going to be the spectacular games and going provide Azerbaijan with a very good public relations, platform we rest of the world to put Azerbaijan on the spotlight."

The I European Games will be held in Azerbaijan on June 12-28, 2015. The competition will bring together over 6000 athletes from 50 European countries and they will compete in 20 sports.