​Ambassador: It's difficult to hold the European Games, if not better, then at least as Azerbaijan did

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ "First European Games were professionally organized, and were successful."

Report informs, the Swiss Ambassador to Azerbaijan Pascal Obisher said.

He stressed that he observed all the sporting events: "130 Swiss athletes who participated in them, were quite successful, we even led the medal standings in the early days of the Games."

Commenting on Azerbaijani athletes, Mr. Obisher praised their results: "This is largely due to the inclusion wrestling, judo and taekwondo to the program, but in any case, they did a good job."

"It will be difficult to reach the level set by Azerbaijan. It will be difficult to hold the European Games, if not better, then at least as Azerbaijan did", the ambassador said, speaking about the prospects of regular European Games.