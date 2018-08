Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ Aerobatic team of Azerbaijan in acrobatics exercises left without a medal in Baku 2015 the First European Games.

Report informs group of Lala Huseynova, Aynur Huseynova and Narmin Ramazanova took 4th place among 6 participants with score of 27.730 points.

Belgian gymnasts won first place with 28,700 points. Russia won silver medal scoring 28,550 points.

Belarus took the bronze medal with 28,510 points.