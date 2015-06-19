Additional sectors opened for viewers at one of the competitions

Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Yesterday's events were successful. The competitions broadcasted on all world channels at a very high level. On June 18 at 14 different locations will be held the competitions in 7 sports."

Report informs, Director General of the Operations Committee of Baku-2015 the I European Games Simon Clegg said at the press conference.

"Bilgah Beach will come back to normal functioning. The competitions for the water jump were successful. There were open additional sectors, about 1,600 additional places for spectators", he said.

S.Klegg stressed that, today the cyclists will get acquainted with the roads: "For this reason, tomorrow some roads in Baku will be closed. Tomorrow will be competitions among women. On June 20 in Baku predicted windy weather, which may affect cyclists. Tomorrow's restrictions on the roads will take a certain time. "

Director General said that, the competitions in 12 sports will be held today: "Today is the last day of competitions in table tennis and taekwondo. After they are completed, these facilities will be prepared for badminton and other sports."