    About 250 Ukrainian athletes got licenses for Baku-2015 Games

    Briefing on the I European games held in Kiev

    Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ Briefing on the upcoming I European games, which will be held on June 12-28, hosted in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev.

    Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Embassy in Ukraine, at the event Azerbaijani Ambassador to Ukraine Eynulla Madatli provided information about the European games to the participants of briefing.

    Then speaking the head of the Ukrainian delegation at the European Games, Anna Sorokina said that, 247 Ukrainian athletes have received a license for I European Games.

    In turn, the Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, Valeriy Borzov said that, "to continue the high standards of Azerbaijani high standards of European Games can be problematic."

