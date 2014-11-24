About 100 "first aid" cars will be delivered in Baku in connection with I European Olympic Games

Baku City

Baku. November 24. REPORT.AZ/ "As well as other structures,First and Urgent Medical Aid Station is seriously preparing for the I European Olympic Games, which will start in Baku on June12, 2015. Chief doctor of BCFUMAS Mursal Hamidov told to Report that on December 1 in preparation for the Games it is expected to open a new station.

According to him, today 21 centers of BCFUMAS operate. New 22nd center will be located at the address Alaskar Alakparov 45 near the administrative building of the Ministry of Taxes.

The medical director also said that in preparation for the Games it is scheduled to deliver about 100 ambulances, some of which have already been brought to the capital.

M.Gamidov noted that in connection with the European Olympic Games, international training courses organized for employees of the station and currently health care workers of station participate in courses to improve the knowledge of a foreign language.This will enable staff to provide assistance to the station during the Games at the highest level

He also noted that at present the station has about 2,500 employees and 700 drivers.

I European Olympic Games, which will start in Baku on June 12, 2015, will last 17 days. Athletes will compete for medals in 20 kinds of sports.