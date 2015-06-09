​About 100 Azerbaijani sportsmen placed in the Athletes Village

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ About 100 Azerbaijani sportsmen participating in the I European games Baku-2015 were placed in Athletes' Village.

Report was told by the head of the Azerbaijani delegation in the European games Konul Nurullayeva.

According to her, sportsmen, who will perform in the following sports - table tennis, volleyball, synchronized swimming, water polo and karate, have already been placed in the Athletes'Village.

According to K.Nurullaeva, the reason for such an early placement of athletes is that competitions on these kinds of sports will be held at the beginning of the European games.