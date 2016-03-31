British company wins International Safety Award for 'outstanding' work at 2015 European Games in Baku

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ A SOMERSET firm has won an International Safety Award for its "outstanding" work at the 2015 European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the British media, RDHS Management Consultants, which is based in Langport, worked in partnership with Harrier UK to oversee health and safety at the 68,000 capacity Baku Olympic Stadium, ensuring the smooth operation of both the opening and closing ceremonies at the games.

The award will be presented at a gala ceremony in London this May.

The games welcomed around 6,000 athletes from across Europe along with Russia and Israel, and regularly drew crowds in excess of 25,000 people over the 16 days of events.