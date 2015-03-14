90 days to launch I European games in Baku

Baku.14 March. REPORT.AZ/ 90 days remained for helding the I European games "Baku 2015". Report informs, the opening of the games will be held on June 12 at the National Stadium.

The program of the I European Games to be held in Azerbaijan on June 12-28, includes competitions in 20 sports. Within 17 days, more than 6000 athletes from 49 countries will arrive in Azerbaijan and to fight for the championship. Competitions will be held in Baku and Mingachevir.

The decision to hold in Baku European games was taken on December 8, 2012 at the meeting of the 41st General Assembly of the European Olympic Committee held in Rome.

It was decided to hold the European Games every four years and the next games to kick off in 2019.