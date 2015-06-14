 Top
    8 thousand tickets for closing ceremony of the First European Games sold so far

    Overall, 2 million tickets for the Games were published

    Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/8 thousand tickets for "Baku 2015" the First European Games closing ceremony have been sold so far. Report informs, the head of the European Games Operation Committee, Simon Clegg said.

    He noted that ticket sales are going well. "A spectacular opening ceremony leads to the sales of closing ceremony tickets more quickly. 8 thousand tickets have already been sold so far."

    S. Clegg said that overall, 2 million tickets for the Games were published.

