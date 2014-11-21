6 cities nominate for II European Games

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ The name of the city to hold the second European Games will be announced in May. Report informs, the decision was made in the meeting of European Olympic Committee (EOC) in Baku.

The organizing city was considered to announce in EOC General Assembly that kicked off today.

However, the Executive Committee postponed the decision a half year later. Currently, 6 cities nomite for II European Games. The reason for the postponement is to analyze which of six areas is more appropriate for holding games. The name of the winning city will be announced at an extraordinary meeting of EOC.

The names of the cities that want to organize the games are not announced. But the names of Russia's Sochi and Kazan, Amsterdam or Rotterdam of the Netherland (joint candidature is also possible), Istanbul or Mersin of Turkey, Katowice or Krakow of Poland are declined. The first European Games will be held in Baku from June 12 to 28, 2015.