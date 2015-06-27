5 Azerbaijani judoists to compete at Baku 2015

Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today, 5 more Azerbaijani judoists will compete at Baku 2015 the First European Games. Report informs, 4 of them are male and 1 is female athletes.

Ramin Gurbanov will compete in the men's 90 kg category. He will meet with Portuguese Dias Selyu in 1/16 final. The winner of pair will fight with the winner of the match between Hungarian Christian Tot and Swedish Marcus Nayman in 1/8 final.

Competing in 100 kg category, Elmar Gasimov will fight directly in 1/8 final because of the absence of his opponent in 1/16 final. He will meet with the winner of duel between Jorge Fonseca (Portugal) - Grigory Minaskin (Estonia).

Elkhan Mammadov is another Azerbaijani judo fighter who will compete in the same weight category. He will meet with the world champion, Croatian Zlatko Kumric in 1/16 final. If E.Mammadov wins the fight, he will fight with Czech's judoist Lukas Krpalek in 1/8 final stage.

Azerbaijani representative in judo, Kokauri Ushangi will compete in +100 kg category and try to beat Slovenian Sera Matyaj. If U.Kokauri wins, he will fight with Georgian Levani Matiashvili in the next stage.

In the women's 78 kg category, Gunel Hasanli will compete. Her opponent in 1/16 final will be Italian Assunta Galeoni. The winner will fight with French judoka Rodri Tshomeo in 1/8 final.