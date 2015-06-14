Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ 494 athletes arrive in Baku today to compete in Baku-2015.

Report informs, this information was provided by European Games Executive Director for the event's rights holder the EOC "Today, 494 athletes arrive in Baku today to compete in Baku-2015. Athletes participated yesterday, will leave", he said.

According to him, the volleyball competition has attracted a wide audience, and yesterday more than 17 million spectators attended the competitions: "There were not enough buses for people. Tomorrow is the National Salvation Day. So we think a number of spectators will certainly increase".

He stressed the fact that Azerbaijani athletes won medals in the games is very encouraging. Today, 10 more sports competitions will be held.