Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ 494 athletes arrive in Baku today to compete in Baku-2015.
Report informs, this information was provided by European Games Executive Director for the event's rights holder the EOC "Today, 494 athletes arrive in Baku today to compete in Baku-2015. Athletes participated yesterday, will leave", he said.
According to him, the volleyball competition has attracted a wide audience, and yesterday more than 17 million spectators attended the competitions: "There were not enough buses for people. Tomorrow is the National Salvation Day. So we think a number of spectators will certainly increase".
He stressed the fact that Azerbaijani athletes won medals in the games is very encouraging. Today, 10 more sports competitions will be held.
Valeh DadaşovNews Author
Share in Facebook