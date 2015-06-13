4 Azerbaijani karate fighters pass to semifinal of Baku-2015
Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ 4 Azerbaijani karate fighters pass to semifinal of Baku-2015. Report informs, Firdowsi Farzaliyev (60 kg), Niyazi Aliyev (67 kg), Rafael Agayev (75 kg) and Ilaha Gasimova (55 kg) will compete in the kumite finale battles.
Rövşən ƏhlimanoğluNews Author
