​4 Azerbaijani karate fighters pass to semifinal of Baku-2015

13 June, 2015 15:36

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ 4 Azerbaijani karate fighters pass to semifinal of Baku-2015. Report informs, Firdowsi Farzaliyev (60 kg), Niyazi Aliyev (67 kg), Rafael Agayev (75 kg) and Ilaha Gasimova (55 kg) will compete in the kumite finale battles.