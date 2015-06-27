​4 Azerbaijani boxers to compete in the final round today

Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today boxing competition of Baku-2015 1st European Games completes today. Report informs, at the last day for men's competition 5 sets of medals will be presented.

4 Azerbaijani boxers will compete for the gold medal. Albert Salimov will fight in the 60 kg weight category. His opponent will be the French athlete Sofian Umia. Fighting will start at 18:15.

Parviz Bagirov will compete with the Russian athlete Alexander Besputin in 69 kg weight category. The fight will start at 18:45.

Khaybula Musayev (75 kg) will fight with the Irish sportsman Michael Ray. The final meeting begins at 19:15.

Azerbaijani boxer Abdulkadir Abdullayev will ring with the Ukrainian portsman Gevorg Manukyan (91 kg). The fight will start at 19:45.

In the boxing tournament, which started on June 16, Azerbaijani sportsmen have won 3 gold and 4 bronze medals.