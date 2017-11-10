30,000 tourists may attend the Second European Games

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ 30,000 tourists are expected to attend the 2nd European Games in Minsk, Belarus. Report informs Deputy Director of the 2019 European Games Directorate Anatoliy Kotov told the BelTA.

He said the tourists who attend such competitions prefer to stay in their tents than expensive hotels or apartments. But special houses will be allotted for tourists in the capital and Minsk district.

Kotov said 4000 athletes, 3000 officials, 2000 referees and 1000 media representatives will visit Belarus to attend the Games. Athletes and coaches will be accommodated in the Student Village. Referees will stay in hotels located near the sport venues. VIP guests will be staying at best hotels of Minsk. Marrriott Hotel has been selected as the headquarter of European Olympic Committee (EOC).

On September 1, Minsk and EOC Executive Committee signed an agreement on organization of the Second European Games 15 disciplines have been included in the program of the Games that will take place on 21-30 June, 2019. They are badminton, basketball, boxing, wrestling (Freestyle, Greco-Roman, Women’s wrestling), cycling (track and road), gymnastics, canoe sprint, judo, karate, athletics, sambo, archery, shooting, table tennis, beach soccer.

Athletes will compete for 189 set of medals in 23 disciplines.