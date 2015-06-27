​1/4 final of Fencing starts - LIVE

Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ/ 1/4 finals on team's fencing starts. Report informs, the competitions on Sabre and Epee to be held today.

Azerbaijani team's Sabre to compete with Russian national team. Vakil Nasibov, Kenan Aliyev, Mehrab Hasanov and Najaf Maharramov are included in the Azerbaijani national team. The winner will meet with Switzerland in the final.

The rival of Azerbaijan in women's Sabre is Ukraine. The country passed to the final will compete with Russia. Sisters Sevil and Sevinj Bunyatova, Fatima Ibrahimova and Sabina Mikina are representing Azerbaijan in this type of sport.

Competitions start at 09:00.