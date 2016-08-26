Ziraat Yatırım increased market value of shares of Petkim by 11%

Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ Investment company Ziraat Yatırım increased market value of shares of the largest asset of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) - Petkim Petrochemical Holding.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, Ziraat Yatırım increased market value of shares of petrochemical companies by 11% - from 4.60 to 5.10 liras.

In report of Ziraat Yatırım for Petkim Holding there are positive indicators for the second quarter.

Petkim's net profit increased by 27% for the second quarter of the year - up to 226.9 million TRY become higher than forecast of Ziraat Yatırım (169 mln liras) and market expectations (153 mln liras).Revenues from the sales of Petkim in the second quarter increased by 2.6% compared to the same period of 2015 and amounted to 1.18 bln liras.Total income rose by 28.5% - to 264.8 mln liras.In addition, revenues from other activities increased from 7.1 mln liras in the second quarter of last year to 18.2 mln liras in the corresponding period this year. "

Notably, in the first half year Petkim indicators in 2016 are expected to be higher than in 2015.