Zelensky: SOCAR made significant contribution to the energy infrastructure of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with the President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev. Report informs, V. Zelensky wrote about this on his Facebook page.

The meeting was held as part of the 12th meeting of the Ukraine-Azerbaijan Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation in Kyiv.

During the meeting, the significant contribution of SOCAR to the development of the energy infrastructure of Ukraine was noted, as well as new investment projects with the participation of SOCAR in the oil and gas industry were identified.

The President of Ukraine noted the importance of implementing the agreements reached during his official visit to Azerbaijan in December 2019.

SOCAR vice president Elshad Nasirov and general director of SOCAR Ukraine LLC Elchin Mammadov also attended the meeting.

