Zaur Gahramanov: We can transport Israeli gas via TANAP

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ "If agreement is reached, we can transport Israeli gas via the Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline (TANAP)".

Report informs citing the Turkish media, SOCAR Turkey Energy Director General Zaur Gahramanov said: "We are not concerned about Israeli gas. As a part of TANAP, we are ready to hold discussions with any company. We can also transport Israeli gas. If Turkey agrees, why not ?!"

Speaking about the "Turkish Stream" project, Director General added that this project will not affect Azerbaijani gas: "Azerbaijan has no difficulties regarding gas sale. We have signed contracts until 2046. Turkey is holding discussions with supplier countries related to the gas price. We are not included in these talks yet. But if the talks required, we will meet", SOCAR Turkey Director General said.

Z.Gahramanov said that first Azerbaijani gas will be transported to Turkey via TANAP in June 2018 and currently, 60% of works on TANAP project completed. He also noted that in the first stage, the project cost estimated at 11.7 bln USD, however, this figure is amounted to 8.5: "So, 3.2 billion USD saved".