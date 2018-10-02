Zaur Gahramanov: SOCAR offered to buy EWE's gas distributing assets in Turkey

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) put forward a proposal to buy the gas distrubing assets of German EWE A.G in Turkey, SOCAR Turkey Energy A.Ş. Director General Zaur Gahramanov told Anadolu agency, Report informs.

"SOCAR’s investment chain in Turkey was formed in petrochemical, oil refining and natural gas sectors. In order to complete this chain, we offered to buy German EWE A.G’s gas distributing assets in Turkey. We believe that we a have chance to buy stakes," he said.

According to him, EWE carries the out gas distributing operations in the volume of 1 billion cubic meters per year.

"However, we are not satisfied with this number. Petkim and STAR oil refinery are planned to consume 3.5-4 bcm of gas, which makes 7-8% of total gas consumption of Turkey. Therefore, we intend to integrate natural gas distribution into our works. We plan to carry out this integration in 2019," Gahramanov said.