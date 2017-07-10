Zaur Gahramanov: Effective use of energy resources is embedded in genes of SOCAR Turkey

© Report.az

Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Effective and efficient use of available energy resources is embedded in the genes of SOCAR Turkey as a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR)," said Director General of SOCAR Turkey Zaur Gahramanov in his statement to Daily Sabah.

According to him, to ensure sustainability, the company has chosen two directions: "The first one is using the existing resources in an efficient way; the other one is using alternatives."

SOCAR official said that the International Oil Congress opening today in Istanbul has a great importance in mulling the relevant issues and building bridges aimed at the future. "I believe that we will be able to establish a bridge between oil and gas industry, companies and their shareholders, countries and corporations, manufacturing and environment, and this congress will create opportunities for achieving our goals.

Zaur Gahramanov also informed about the other projects of Azerbaijan in Turkey. "SOCAR's investments in Turkey reach $ 18 billion. The investment in the amount of $ 6 billion has been made in the STAR oil refinery, total output of which is 10 mln. tons, and 90% work was completed. We are planning to commission the oil refinery next year. The enterprise will compensate for 50% of Turkey's current energy deficit."