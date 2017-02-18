Zaur Gahramanov: $11 bln spent for projects in Turkey

Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ In 2016, total amount spent for projects “Petlim” container port, “Petkim” petro-chemical complex, STAR oil refinery plant, “Petkim” wind power plant and TANAP has reached $11 bln.

Report informs, Director General of SOCAR Turkey Energy Zaur Gahramanov told in interview with Energy Business magazine.

“Overall cost of our projects will amount 18 bln USD at the moment of completion. Privatization of “Petkim” petro-chemical complex costed 2.4 bln USD; following investment was equal to 600 mln USD. TANAP’s cost is 8.5 bln USD, STAR Plant - 5.7 bln USD; total investment cost of “Petlim” Container Port is 400 mln USD”.

He noted that year 2016 was successful for SOCAR Turkey. According to him, a considerable distance has been covered to complete 60% of TANAP project: “Besides, first phase of “Petlim” container port has been completed, operations started. Second phase works of the port is underway. We will finish second phase this year”.

Z. Gahramanov noted that 82% of STAR oil refinery plant was completed, according to December figures. He also noted that huge amount of work has been done on “Petkim” wind power plant project. According to Director General of SOCAR Turkey Energy, they target to launch wind power plant in 2017.