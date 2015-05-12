WTI crude increased in world markets

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ In the world markets price for barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil increased by 0,53% or 0,31 USD and amounted to 59,25 USD.

Report informs, but price for Brent crude oil decreased in the world markets. So, price for this crude reduced by 0,96% or 0,63 USD and made 65,54 USD per barrel as yesterday.

Due to the forecasts, in case price for crude oil to be stable, average price of oil in 2015 expected to make 68 USD per barrel.