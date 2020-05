WTI crude price has fallen 20% below $15 a barrel for the first time since 1999, Report informs, citing the Bloomberg.

Some purchasers in Texas have paid $2 for a barrel, which can mean that the American oil producers may have to pay additional funds to purchasers to get rid of the product.

Earlier, Bloomberg had reported that US President Donald Trump wanted the oil companies to stop the production and even was ready to pay funds for this.