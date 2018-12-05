WSJ: Power outage knocks out pipelines in Canada

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ A power outage in Western Canada knocked out two major oil pipelines, Report informs citing The Wall Street Journal.

Power problems in the province of Saskatchewan on Tuesday were affecting operations at parts of Enbridge Inc.’s ENB -1.76% mainline system, which can carry 2.6 million barrels of oil a day, and Keystone pipeline, owned by TransCanada, which has capacity to carry 590,000 barrels, industry sources. These pipelines transport Canadian oil to the United States.

The company said that the outages were a result of extreme weather and that it didn’t know when operations would resume.