World's largest floating solar plant will be launched in May

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ The world's largest floating solar plant’s one section in China has been connected to the network yesterday.

Report informs referring to the Bloomberg, the whole facility will be connected to the network next May.

The solar plant worth 1 billion yuan is located in the eastern province of Anhui in China.

The plant is constructed by subsidiary of China Tree Gorges company.

The construction of the project with 150 megawatts of floating capacity has started in June.