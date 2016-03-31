 Top
    World oil prices slightly increased

    Brent crude reached 39,3 USD per barrel

    Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ At the world markets price for barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil increased by 0,04 USD or 0,11% and amounted to 38,32 USD per barrel.

    Report informs, price for Brent crude oil also up in the world markets. So, price for this crudeincreased by 0,31% or 0,12 USD and amounted to 39,26 USD per barrel.

    Due to the forecasts, in case price for crude oil to be stable, average price of oil in 2016 expected to make 43 USD per barrel.  

