World oil prices reach 50 USD again

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ The last Monday in May considered to be non-working day in USA called Decoration Day when the memory of those who died in military service remembered. Therefore WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil price did not change, and remained as last week at 49.33 USD / barrel.

Report informs, Brent crude oil price increased by 0,44 USD or 0,89% and made 49,76 USD / barrel.

Due to the forecasts, in case price for crude oil to be stable, average price of oil in 2016 expected to make 56 USD per barrel.