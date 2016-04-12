World oil prices reach 43 USD

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ On the world markets price for barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil increased by 0,64 USD or 1,61% and amounted to 40,36 USD per barrel.

Report informs, price for Brent crude oil also up in the world markets. So, price for this crude increased by 2,12% or 0,89 USD and amounted to 42,83 USD per barrel.

Due to the forecasts, in case price for crude oil to be stable, average price of oil in 2016 expected to make 46 USD per barrel.