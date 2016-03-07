World oil prices reach 40 USD

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ On world markets price for barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil increased by 0,71 USD or 1,98% and amounted to 36,63 USD per barrel.

Report informs, crude oil prices went up because several countries decided to increase oil output.

So, price for Brent crude oil also up in the world markets. So, price for this crude increased by 1,99% or 0,77 USD and amounted 39,49 USD per barrel.

Due to the forecasts, in case price for crude oil to be stable, average price of oil in 2016 expected to make 42 USD per barrel.