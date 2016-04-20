World oil prices increased by 3%

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ At the world markets price for barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil increased by 1,30 USD or 3,27% and amounted to 41,08 USD per barrel.

Report informs, price for Brent crude oil also went up in world markets. So, price for this crudeincreased by 2,61% or 1,12 USD and amounted to 44,03 USD per barrel.

Due to the forecasts, in case price for crude oil to be stable, average price of oil in 2016 expected to make 47 USD per barrel.