World oil prices reduced again

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ At the world markets price for barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil decreased by 3,10% or 0,97 USD and amounted to 30,44 USD.

Report informs, price for Brent crude oil also declined in the world markets. So, price for this crude reduced by 2,19% or 0,69 USD and amounted 30,86 USD per barrel.

Due to the forecasts, in case price for crude oil to be stable, average price of oil in 2015 expected to make 30 USD per barrel.