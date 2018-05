Baku. 23 March. REPORT.AZ/ Oil price decreased in electronic auctions, held on London and New York commodity exchanges.

Report informs, on New York NYMEX exchange, April futures of WTI crude oil decreased by 1,23% and made 40,94 USD per barrel.

On London ICE Futures exchange, May futures of 'Brent' crude oil decreased by 1,03% and made 41,36 USD per barrel.