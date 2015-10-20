World oil prices reduced again in markets

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ At the world markets price for barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil decreased by 2,90% or 1,37 USD and amounted to 45,89 USD.

Report informs, price for Brent crude oil declined in the world markets. So, price for this crudereduced by3,67% or 1,85 USD and amounted 48,61 USD per barrel.

Due to the forecasts, in case price for crude oil to be stable, average price of oil in 2015 expected to make 49 USD per barrel.